Man and dog drown in Denton pond

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The Brief A man and his dog both died after drowning in a pond in the Country Lakes area of Denton on Wednesday. The victim's name and identity have not yet been made public by officials. Emergency officials are still investigating exactly what led to the drowning, and the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.



A man and his dog died after drowning in the Country Lakes area of Denton on Wednesday.

What we know:

The drowning happened in a pond in the 4800 block of Park Place Drive.

The Denton Fire Department confirmed the male drowning victim’s body was recovered from the water, along with the body of his dog.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family on the loss of two of their loved ones," the City of Denton Fire Department said on social media.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Fire officials said investigators are still working to determine what led to the drowning.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will rule on the man’s exact cause of death.