Man dies in Northwest Dallas house fire, officials say

article

The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue said one man died in an early-morning house fire in Northwest Dallas Saturday. Firefighters responded to 3055 Sumter Drive around 4:45 a.m. A man was found inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.



Officials said a man died in a house fire in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded around 4:45 a.m. to 3055 Sumter Drive.

Officials said arriving firefighters found fire coming from the front door of the home.

Firefighters proceeded to enter the home after receiving reports that someone might be inside.

Once inside, they found a man unresponsive near the entrance. Firefighters pulled the man from the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out just before 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released. His cause of death is pending results from the medical examiner's office.