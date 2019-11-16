Man dies after crashing into creek in Frisco

Frisco police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead after his vehicle left the roadway and went into a creek.

The wreck happened just after 10:45 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway.

Responding officers found a vehicle that was upside down in the Panther Creek Relief.

Crews were able to get the driver out and perform life-saving efforts.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the crash, but say the vehicle was northbound on Preston, when it veered across the southbound lanes and into the creek.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and the driver’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.