Man critically injured in shooting under I-35W in Fort Worth

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The Brief Fort Worth Police found a man with gunshot wounds under the I-35W overpass on Lancaster Avenue. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. A Gun Violence detective is interviewing multiple people detained on the scene.



A man is in critical condition after a shooting under an interstate overpass in Fort Worth.

What we know:

At 11:21 p.m., Fort Worth Police responded to Lancaster Avenue under the I-35W overpass.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

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What we don't know:

Early in the investigation, police have not established a motive for the shooting.

What's next:

Officers detained several people they believe may have information regarding the incident. A Gun Violence detective responded to the scene and is currently interviewing multiple people.