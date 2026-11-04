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Man critically injured in shooting under I-35W in Fort Worth

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 4, 2026 6:11 AM CST
Published November 4, 2026 6:11 AM CST
article

The Brief

    • Fort Worth Police found a man with gunshot wounds under the I-35W overpass on Lancaster Avenue.
    • Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. 
    • A Gun Violence detective is interviewing multiple people detained on the scene. 

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting under an interstate overpass in Fort Worth.

What we know:

At 11:21 p.m., Fort Worth Police responded to Lancaster Avenue under the I-35W overpass.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

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What we don't know:

Early in the investigation, police have not established a motive for the shooting.

What's next:

Officers detained several people they believe may have information regarding the incident. A Gun Violence detective responded to the scene and is currently interviewing multiple people.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police and FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle. 

Crime and Public SafetyTexasFort Worth