Man critically injured in shooting under I-35W in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting under an interstate overpass in Fort Worth.
What we know:
At 11:21 p.m., Fort Worth Police responded to Lancaster Avenue under the I-35W overpass.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Early in the investigation, police have not established a motive for the shooting.
What's next:
Officers detained several people they believe may have information regarding the incident. A Gun Violence detective responded to the scene and is currently interviewing multiple people.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police and FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle.