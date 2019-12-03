Man arrested for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend in DeSoto

Police arrested a murder suspect hours after his ex-girlfriend was stabbed to death in DeSoto.

Matthew Shane Gonzalez was arrested early Tuesday morning in Irving. It took only a few hours for police to track him down.

The fatal stabbing happened around 8 p.m. Monday at a home in DeSoto near Hampton and Pleasant Run roads.

When DeSoto police arrived, they said a 21-year-old woman had stab wounds to her face and body. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Police quickly identified the murder suspect as her ex-boyfriend. From there, detectives obtained an arrest warrant and began searching for him.

Gonzalez was arrested with the help of the Irving and Dallas police departments. He remains in jail.

Advertisement

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. They haven’t released many other details.