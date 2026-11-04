Man arrested after exposing himself in Fort Worth rideshare

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The Brief Police arrested 31-year-old Cameron Gaines for indecent exposure. Police say Gaines exposed himself and made obscene gestures during a rideshare trip. Officials say public assistance ultimately led to his arrest.



A 31-year-old man is facing an indecent exposure charge after police say he exposed himself to a rideshare driver near La Gran Plaza in September.

What we know:

Fort Worth police arrested a 31-year-old man who they say exposed himself and made obscene gestures during a rideshare trip.

31-year-old Cameron Gaines is charged with indecent exposure, officials said.

The backstory:

The investigation began in September when Gaines ordered a rideshare to a plasma center near La Gran Plaza, police say. During the ride, he reportedly exposed himself and made obscene gestures inside the vehicle. Gaines then got out of the car and ran away near the 2000 block of Bettibart Street, according to investigators.

Following the incident, the Fort Worth Police Department released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.

Officials say this public assistance ultimately led to his arrest.