Man accused of crashing into police, pedestrian vehicles while fleeing FWPD

The Brief A man was arrested after a police chase in Fort Worth's West 7th Street Entertainment District. The suspect, Robert McCoy, 18, hit several cars, including a police SUV, before fleeing. McCoy faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant.



A driver is facing multiple charges after running away from Fort Worth police officers and hitting at least one other vehicle.

The suspect was close to hitting several officers and others while slamming into several vehicles.

Fort Worth 7th Street chase

Robert McCoy

What went down:

Cell-phone video shows Fort Worth police officers clearing people away from a Cadillac, anticipating the driver might crash into others.

The car rammed into a Fort Worth police SUV and a truck, before speeding away on Bledsoe Street in the West 7th Street Entertainment District, just after midnight Monday morning.

18-year-old Robert McCoy was arrested after allegedly abandoning the car away from the scene.

McCoy's bond is set at $70,500.

‘Everything escalated from there’

What they're saying:

Police chased the suspect, and a local club manager, who goes by Johnny Tesla was recording.

"He wasn’t in any bars, he never went in anywhere," Tesla said.

Tesla says the suspect is not old enough to get into the bars, and was outside being an instigator.

"At first he was just standing on the car, then he got up on top of the roof and that’s when he started throwing up his hands and flipping everybody off and whatnot," Tesla said.

Until Tesla said a woman claiming to be the suspect’s sister rolled up.

"Later on, a girl pulls up, says that’s her car, her brother stole it, and that’s where everything escalated from there," Tesla said.

FW 7th St. Chase

Police officers patrolling the neighborhood intervened. FWPD officer Daniel Segura spoke about the incident.

"They were making contact with him, and he decided just to take off in the vehicle," Segura said.

"He put the car in reverse, backed into a car, took off and hit a couple other cars while he was driving off," said Tesla.

The department says the Cadillac was found abandoned not too far away, with no one inside.

"And with the help of K-9 and a drone, they were able to locate the suspect walking on foot, and that’s where he was taken into custody," said Segura.

Fort Worth crash suspect charged

What's next:

McCoy now faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant.

"He didn’t know anyone out there, nobody said anything to him, but he was saying a bunch of stuff, talking to himself, it was kind of weird," said Tesla.

Tesla hopes people do not associate the chaos scene in his video with the neighborhood he lives and works in.

"And I don’t think we should be blaming club culture and bar culture for what’s going on outside of the nightclub if it’s not going on inside," said Tesla.