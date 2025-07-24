Major crash closes all westbound lanes of Highway 183 in Irving

article

The Brief All westbound lanes of Highway 183 in Irving are closed this morning following a major crash overnight. The incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday near the MacArthur Boulevard interchange, spanned both the main lanes and service road. Cleanup efforts are ongoing, but it remains unclear how many vehicles or people were involved or if there were any fatalities.



What we know:

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of State Highway 183 near the MacArthur Boulevard interchange. The incident was in both the main lanes and service road, forcing investigators to close all lanes for about three hours.

As of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, cleanup efforts continue in the westbound lanes.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the cleanup will take or how long the lanes will remain closed. Authorities have not released information on how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash. It is not clear whether there were any fatalities.