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The Brief Mabank Fire Chief and peace officer Charlie Woodard, 38, was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic outside the Mabank Rodeo late Saturday. Local officials and neighboring communities are mourning the sudden loss of the dedicated public servant, who spent years protecting the area. The exact cause of the crash remains unclear as police continue to investigate the incident and have not yet released details regarding potential charges.



A Mabank fire chief was killed while directing traffic following the Mabank Rodeo late Saturday, according to a family member and local officials.

Details on the Mabank rodeo traffic accident

What we know:

38-year-old Charlie Woodard was directing traffic outside the rodeo when he was struck by a vehicle, according to his sister. She has confirmed Woodard's death but said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Woodard served as Mabank's fire chief.

Texas communities mourn chief

Local perspective:

The City of Tool’s Mayor, Vera Bennett, confirmed Woodard's death in a statement issued by Mayor Vera Bennett.

"It is with profound sadness that I extend my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the City of Tool to the family, friends, and members of the Mabank Fire Department and Police Department following the passing of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard," Bennett said. "We stand with the City of Mabank as we honor a remarkable public servant whose impact will be felt for generations to come."

What we don't know:

The Mabank Police Department has not yet released official details about the incident, including whether any charges have been filed or what led to the collision. Efforts to reach the department Sunday for additional information were unsuccessful.

What's next:

The investigation into the traffic fatality remains ongoing.