Lunchables wants to pay you $2,000 to let your kids play with their food

Normally, kids are encouraged by their parents not to play with their food but a new contest from Kraft Heinz is giving them the chance to get creative with the goodies on their plate.

Last week, the company announced the launch of "Lunchabuild This," a creative contest where kids can build something unique using food.

There are over 25 different Lunchabuilds including a helicopter and dinosaur and these designs along with instructions to build them are available at Lunchables.com.

Participants can post their Lunchabuild creation on Instagram and a brief message explaining what inspired them to build their design and how they would spend the $2,000 for a unique experience.

The new Lunchabuild This contest lets participants create unique designs using food with a chance to win $2,000. (Photo courtesy of Kraft Heinz) Expand

The contest started on Aug. 23 and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 4. Twenty-five prize winners will be randomly selected on Sept. 7.

Winners will receive a $2,000 check to go towards an educational experience of their choice that’s inspired by their Lunchables build.

"Lunchables is committed to fueling kids’ creativity and inspiring them to explore the limits of their imaginations," Samantha Mills, associate director of Brand Communications, said in a statement. "Through the new Lunchables.com Order This Build eCommerce experience and the Lunchabuild This sweepstakes, we aim to jumpstart imaginations, discover inspiration at lunchtime and help turn dreams into reality for our fans."

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



