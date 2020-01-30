Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice creams are coming to a store near you

article

If you’ve ever dreamed of having ice cream for breakfast, your time has finally arrived.

You’ll soon be able to enjoy the flavors of classic breakfast cereals Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms mixed into the frozen dairy treat.

Both cereal brands announced the upcoming ice cream tubs on their social media accounts.

While there is no release date yet, each cereal brand said the ice creams will be “coming soon” to major retailers and grocery stores.

Lucky Charms said the “magically delicious” flavor has made dessert “cereal-ously better.”

The ice creams will be made by Edy’s/Dreyer’s, according to Nestle. They will be available in 14 oz. and 48 oz. containers.