$70K reward offered for Garland triple murder suspect Abel Acosta

The Brief Authorities have increased the total reward to $70,000 for information leading to the arrest of Abel Elias Acosta, wanted for a 2021 triple homicide in Garland. Acosta was 14 when he allegedly killed three teenagers at a convenience store; his father is already serving a life sentence for acting as the getaway driver. The fugitive’s current location is unknown, though the FBI believes he may be hiding in Mexico and has released an age-progression photo to aid his capture.



Federal and local authorities announced Wednesday a significant increase in the reward for information leading to the capture of Abel Elias Acosta, a teenager wanted in connection with a triple homicide that devastated a North Texas community more than four years ago.

Garland triple murder

The Latest:

The FBI is now offering $50,000 for information leading to Acosta's arrest and conviction. When combined with a $20,000 reward from Garland Crime Stoppers, the total bounty for the fugitive stands at $70,000.

Related article

Acosta, now 18, has been at large since Dec. 26, 2021. Authorities allege that as a 14-year-old, Acosta entered a Garland convenience store and "ambushed" four teenagers. The shooting killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Loyola and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. A fourth teenager was wounded but survived.

What they're saying:

"The families have still not seen justice, as Abel Acosta still remains at large," Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

While Acosta remains missing, his father, Richard Acosta, was previously convicted of capital murder for acting as the getaway driver. He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said the agency is pursuing Acosta for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He noted that while Acosta has deep ties to the Garland area, investigators believe he may be hiding in Mexico.

"The FBI is announcing a $50,000 reward for information... we are confident that this reward will lead to new information on Acosta's current location," Rothrock said.

The FBI released an age-progression photo to show how Acosta might appear today as a young adult. Officials warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous, noting his appearance may have changed with different hairstyles, facial hair, or tattoos.

Law enforcement emphasized that the investigation has never gone cold and urged anyone with ties to the Acosta family or his associates to come forward, regardless of how minor the information may seem.

"We owe it to the community here in Garland. We owe it to the victims' families to do everything we can," Rothrock said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.