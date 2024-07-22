LSU, Arlington Martin standout accused of using hidden camera to record sexual encounter, affidavit says

article

Former Arlington Martin standout Javien Toviano has been suspended from the LSU football team after he was arrested on video voyeurism charges, according to Louisiana officials.

The 19-year-old Toviano turned himself in to authorities in East Baton Rouge on Sunday.

The defensive back is accused of recording himself having sex with a woman through a clock with a built-in camera, according to The Time-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

The woman told investigators that she found the videos on Toviano's iPad and that she had made it clear she did not want to be recorded.

She also told law enforcement that there were videos of previous sexual encounters with Toviano, according to the affidavit.

LSU suspended Toviano from all team activities after his arrest.

The 19-year-old was expected to compete for a starting spot in the Tigers' defensive backfield.

Last season, Toviano appeared in every game for LSU, racking up 33 tackles and one pass break up.

LSU starts its season against USC on September 1.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.