Lotto Texas jackpot jumps to largest in years at $39M

The Lotto Texas jackpot is still up for grabs after Saturday's drawing didn't reveal a winner.

The pot for Saturday's drawing was $37M.

Wednesday's jackpot is expected to be the largest in years at $39M, with an estimated cash value of 33.1M.

The lucky numbers on Saturday, Sept. 5 were 4, 9, 16, 17, 20, and 35.

While nobody hit all six digits, 32 people called five of the six numbers and won more than $1,600 each.

If you got lucky this weekend you can claim your prize here.