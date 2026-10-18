Two suspects in custody following fatal early morning shooting in Corsicana

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The Brief A man died early Sunday morning after being shot multiple times on North 5th Street in Corsicana. Responding officers located and impounded an abandoned suspect vehicle before both male suspects surrendered to police. The names of the suspects, their formal charges, and the victim's identity have not yet been released as the investigation continues.



Two men have been arrested following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Corsicana, according to the Corsicana Police Department.

Fatal shooting in Corsicana

What we know:

Officers responded shortly after midnight Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North 5th Street. Upon arrival, police found a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

During the initial investigation, responding officers and detectives identified a suspect vehicle and two male suspects. Authorities found the vehicle abandoned and impounded it for further investigation.

Police said both suspects later surrendered to Corsicana police officers and were taken into custody. Their identities and formal charges were not immediately released.

What they're saying:

"The responding officers and detectives worked diligently to identify and apprehend the two suspects," Corsicana Police Chief Ron McGaha said in a statement. "We appreciate their dedicated service and commitment to our community."

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Corsicana Police Department Detective Tommy Ordonez at 903-654-4914.