Los Angeles Chargers players rescued from Dallas hotel elevator

article

Los Angeles Chargers players had to be rescued from a Dallas hotel elevator on Friday night.

The team posted on social media that several players and members of the Chargers traveling party were stranded in an elevator at the team's hotel, the Westin on Main Street.

Around 7:44 p.m. the elevator got stuck in a blind shaft somewhere between the 3rd and 15th floors.

A technician tried to get the elevator working again, but was not able to.

Dallas Fire-Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue team helped all 15 occupants get out of the elevator through a ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator.

The rescue was wrapped up around 10:30 p.m., according to DFR.

"The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts in ensuring everyone's safety," the team wrote.

The Chargers are in Dallas for the preseason finale against the Cowboys on Saturday.

The game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m.