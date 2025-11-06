Local Pro brings National Roller Freestyle Championships home to Frisco

The Brief North Texas pro rollerblader Fritz Peitzner is hosting the U.S. Roller Freestyle Championships in his hometown this weekend. The competition, featuring top national skaters, takes place on Saturday, November 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Frisco Skate Park. The event is free for spectators, with the main competition starting around 4 p.m.



A North Texas rollerblader who’s traveled the world as a professional skater, is now bringing the top skaters in the country to his home.

Here is how you can check out the U.S. championships, this weekend.

Local perspective:

Rollerblading was never the most popular sport, but once Fritz Peitzner put on a pair of skates, he was hooked.

Fritz Peitzner

"I first started skating when I was 13," said Peitzner. "I’m 39 now, and I’m still doing it to this day."

"It’s one of the most beautiful sports that exists."

Fritz became a pro as a teenager in Plano, traveling the country and world on eight wheels.

Even when Fritz decided he needed a life change, it included rollerblading.

"When I would go skating, people would stop me and ask me where I got my slates from, so I would direct them to my friends who own skate shops that I had met and one of these guys one day was like, dude, open up your own skate shop."

Big picture view:

So, in 2017, he opened Carriers Skate Shop in Downtown Plano.

"You can fitness skate. You can hockey skate. You can dance skate. You can roller-skate. You can aggressive skate."

Now, for the first time, Carriers Skate Shop is hosting the U.S. Roller Freestyle Championships on Saturday, November 8 at Frisco Skate Park.

Some of the top skaters in the country will compete to qualify for world championships.

What they're saying:

The most obvious lesson skating teaches is that when you fall, you get back up. A lesson Peitzner knows all-too-well from a major fall in 2020.

"I had fractures in my skull and internal bleeding," he said. "Not just for my skating, but my life in general. I’ve always felt invincible, like I can do anything."

"I realized that it’s not all about me. I don’t remember anything from the hospital but my family and friends do and so that was the reality check."

He’s still skating, but now, with protection.

"I got my helmet here. Now I wear my helmet every time I skate."

As Peitzner brings the U.S. championships to Frisco, he hopes it inspires North Texans to give his sport a roll.

"Skating has been making a slow comeback," he said. "It’s amazing to see."

What's next:

The City of Frisco is sponsoring the event.

It’s free for spectators and takes place on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. kids and women, or "bladies" skate early.

The main event begins around 4 p.m.