Local nonprofits seeking support for North Texas Giving Day

Nonprofit organizations across North Texas are looking for a big show of support for North Texas Giving Day.

It’s an 18-hour online fundraising event that happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

North Texans are encouraged to make a much-needed donation to one of the more than 3,000 charities participating in the campaign.

Last year the campaign helped raise more than $58 million for local charities. That was an $8 million improvement from 2019.

People can also get information on how to donate their time or contribute to a cause as a volunteer.

For more information or to find a charity to support, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.