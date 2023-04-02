Lori Vallow, so-called 'Doomsday mom' accused of killing her kids, stands trial: Live updates

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Lori Vallow trial began on April 3 for the so-called doomsday mom who left Arizona for Idaho, and she's accused of killing her two kids.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of her kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, 7 and 16, were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

This is one of the biggest cases in Idaho history, yet its roots start in Arizona.

A week before the trial, the court summoned nearly 2,000 potential jurors to fill out questionnaires. The pool will be narrowed down to 12 jurors, along with a handful of alternates.

The prosecution will present its case, saying Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell, and her late brother Alex Cox hatched a plan to kill Vallow’s two kids as well as Chad’s previous wife Tammy Daybell.

A judge decided the couple will have separate trials.

Investigators say Vallow and Daybell used their religious beliefs to justify these three killings. They allegedly claimed JJ and Tylee became zombies and that a dark spirit possessed Tammy who died suddenly in October 2019.

Authorities discovered JJ and Tylee’s bodies in June 2020, located in Daybell’s backyard.

This case stems back to Chandler and Gilbert, Arizona with two shootings, one deadly, possible financial motives and doomsday ideas.

We’ll have you covered from the courtroom despite cameras being banned.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.

Updates:

April 3

9 p.m.

Day 1 wrap up from Justin Lum in Boise, Idaho.

5:53 p.m.

17 jurors passed out of the first 3 panels. More groups to go Tuesday, April 4.

5 p.m.

Evening report from Justin Lum.

The trial kicks off Monday with jury selection. FOX 10's Justin Lum is in Idaho for the trial

3:20 p.m.

An unemployed juror will be excused with undue hardship. That’s 3 in a row.

3:18 p.m.

Another juror out due to financial hardship.

3:16 p.m.

One juror excused. There’s about 13 left.

3:14 p.m.

I believe there’s 14 jurors present on this panel. 3 are citing hardship and judge will question them on their situations.

3:02 p.m.

Each panel consists of about 15 jurors. So 17/30ish so far are in the finals.

2:53 p.m.

It’s official. Third group of jurors will be questioned for the end of the day. Group 4 will start tomorrow.

2:52 p.m.

Back on the record.

2:44 p.m.

So far 17 total jurors have made it out of the last two panels.

2:43 p.m.

We are told another panel of jurors will be brought in for questioning. The court wants to reach 42 jurors before narrowing it down to the final 18.

2:30 p.m.

After today, the court will release transcripts of the pre-trial publicity discussions if requested but not the personal details of jurors.

2:29 p.m.

We’re being told by the Ada County administrative judge why individual voir dire is blacked out on the strea.m.. Some jurors are sharing intimate, very personal details and some jurors are speaking about any pre-trial publicity they’ve witnessed on the case.

2:24 p.m.

So far today, 11 jurors have been dismissed from the pool.

2:15 p.m.

Looks like this panel of jurors is wrapping up. Judge is giving instructions on what’s next.

2:10 p.m.

Court is back on the record. Vallow has been chatting back and forth with her lawyer Jim Archibald. Individual voir dire is complete.

1:11 p.m.

Remaining jurors to be questioned individually now.

1:10 p.m.

Archibald asking multiple jurors about presumption of evidence. He’s asking them if they would vote not guilty right now. They respond that they don’t have any evidence.

1:04 p.m.

Archibald questioned one juror who works at the Ada County Courthouse. He has not seen anyone working on the case and would not have problems being fair and impartial.

1:00 p.m.

Archibald is now at the podium questioning jurors about potential hardships if they say on the jury.

12:50 p.m.

Back to the circumstantial evidence stolen cookies analogy by Smith.

12:46 p.m.

So far, Lindsey Blake as conducted voir dire. Rachel Smith has been asking specific jurors questions for the last 10 minutes or so. She’s bringing up the theme of conspiracy to one of them now.

12:21 p.m.

Now onto people who have sat on juries in the past. Some who did it in Ada County while some did it in California or Oregon.

12:16 p.m.

So far, 5 more jurors excused making it 10 total. Judge moving onto subject matter, nature of charges, asking if this would make difficult for jurors to decide on a fair verdict. No answers.

12:09 p.m.

We are mainly hearing issues of financial hardship, medical issues a.m.ong fa.m.ily from jurors who have been called on for questioning.

11:56 a.m.

Right now Judge Boyce is explaining the voir dire process to this panel. We will see similar questions by prosecution and defense this afternoon and with the next group until 18 jurors are decided on.

11:38 a.m.

Jury selection is about to get back underway.

10:56 a.m.

Short lunch recess and the next panel will be brought in.

10:54 a.m.

Panel of jurors are done for today but will be on standby with jury commissioner.

10:51 a.m.

Court is back in session after individual voir dire was conducted. The discussion we did not get to see was about pre-trial publicity. Jurors 102 and 323 are excused based on challenges raised. That makes 5 total jurors excused today.

10:08 a.m.

The rest of the jurors will be excused and wait in another room.

10:07 a.m.

Meanwhile, Lori has been watching intently. Archibald is done with questions. Now it’s onto individual voir dire. There are three that the court wants to speak to.

10:03 a.m.

Judge says she can be excused due to undue hardship.

10:02 a.m.

Juror 365 is in the Navy reserves and will be going off to her annual training next week. Wood asks if she can reschedule. She says she could but her qualifying years toward retirement could be reduced.

10:00 a.m.

Archibald goes on to ask other jurors about their workplace situations and potential financial hardships. He’s moving along pretty quick.

9:56 a.m.

Archibald now questions a stay at home mom. He asks if she would struggle with any hardship if she was sitting on a jury. She volunteers at a school and her husband is a pilot. She says she can manage. Archibald says it’s your call.

9:54 a.m.

Archibald questions a juror who works as a laundry technician at the Ada County jail. She clarifies what she does for a living. She works with inmates who fulfill needs of the jail.

Archibald: Would the fact that you work in the jail cause my client concern that you could judge her fairly? She says no.

9:51 a.m.

Voir dire for Smith wraps up. It’s now on Jim Archibald and the defense.

9:44 a.m.

CSI fan aka juror 323 has no issue with not knowing exactly how a victim died. Smith is pretty much done with her voir dire.

9:42 a.m.

Smith asked if jurors watch CSI? There’s one juror who has watched multiple seasons. Smith says some people who follow those shows get excited over some types of evidence. Would anything about this exposure cause her to evaluate state evidence in a different light?

9:39 a.m.

Smith didn’t see anyone else on the questionnaires that knew anyone on the witness list. She asks the one juror about her experience with those witnesses that may give her insight into the case. She was an administrative assistant.

9:37 a.m.

One juror has heard na.m.es of some of the witnesses. They worked at the Idaho State crime lab. This juror says she spoke with them every day, one individual who trained her on the job while she was there.

Smith: If those individuals testify, could you assess their credibility or be inclined to give them a leg up? She says she would assess them like anyone else.

9:36 a.m.

Voir dire continues with Smith. She explains circumstantial evidence to jurors, using a cookie jar analogy. If a child appeared with cookie crumbs on their mouth despite not being seen taking cookies out of the jar, would you as a parent hold them accountable?

9:20 a.m.

Smith wants to know if anyone has issues convicting someone with mainly circumstantial evidence. Now a quick break for a juror. Strea.m.ing is paused.

9:18 a.m.

She answered no. There were no hands if jurors who would be impacted by someone testifying who had different beliefs.

9:17 a.m.

Smith to juror 278: If someone’s religious beliefs were different than your own would it affect you at all?

9:16 a.m.

Juror 338 wants to confirm Smith is referring to conspiracy. She is.

Smith compares the situation to the driver of a getaway car involved in a crime.

9:15 a.m.

Smith: If you were presented evidence that a person can be guilty of participating in a crime they planned, can you consider convicting them even if they didn’t do every single part or do the final act?

9:13 a.m.

And they’re back on the record. Smith will continue with voir dire.

9:12 a.m.

Judge Boyce cuts off Smith and wants a brief sidebar.

9:08 a.m.

Smith: Judge is going to tell jurors what prosecutors must prove beyond reasonable doubt. We have to supply and prove to you that defendant is guilty of each of the crimes.

9:04 a.m.

Prosecutor Rachel Smith takes the podium now to ask her questions.

9:03 a.m.

Wood to one juror: Even if you had to see these things, could you commit and remain fair and impartial? He answers yes.

9:00 a.m.

Wood: This is a case that deals with murders. Two of the alleged victims are underage. The autopsy photos will not be easy to look at. Does anyone here have problems seeing something like that? Juror 51 has 2 elementary age children & thinks there could be difficulty w/ evidence.

8:59 a.m.

Wood: I’m asking that what you’ve seen before, set it aside and rely on the information in this courtroom. Does anyone have difficulty doing that?

One juror says she has not heard anything about this case.

8:56 a.m.

Wood: Does anybody here feel like what they see on the internet is true?

8:54 a.m.

Wood to jurors: Today, you’re the pilot and we need you to land this plane.

8:53 a.m.

Rob Wood: Tell us exactly what you’re thinking. Reason why is the defendant has a right to fair and impartial trial as do the people. Brutal honest is necessary.

8:51 a.m.

Boyce just finished his voir dire after a handful of other questions. Now the state can begin with the prosecution’s voir dire.

Prosecutor Rob Wood will not ask his questions to the pool.

8:49 a.m.

No juror responded to the question of having any sort of bias in this case.

8:48 a.m.

Boyce just asked if anyone here has formed some sort of opinion that Vallow is guilty or not guilty in this case. No response.

8:46 a.m.

There was no response from any jurors about having any type of relationships with all the lawyers involved between prosecution and defense.

8:34 a.m.

Judge Boyce now asking about jurors’ knowledge of the case and any potential association to Vallow.

8:41 a.m.

So far two jurors excused due to issues with time commitment.

8:35 a.m.

One juror has presented good cause to be excused for undue hardship.

8:31 a.m.

Boyce says trial commitment of 8 weeks. At least one juror raises their hand about making such a time commitment.

8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile a sketch artist is in the overflow room with a view of the main courtroom via Zoom. This may be the first ever court zoom sketch in history.

8:27 a.m.

Potential jurors are now entering the voir dire phase. Boyce explains the process and questioning in order to find a fair and impartial jury.

8:23 a.m.

Vallow charges: 1st degree murder (2), murder conspiracy (3) & grand theft (2). She had not pleaded not guilty.

8:21 a.m.

Judge Boyce is breaking down the case, who is representing the state (Rob Wood, Lindsey Blake & Rachel Smith). Vallow Daybell is represented by Jim Archibald and John Thomas. Boyce is now detailing the charges against Vallow.

8:19 a.m.

The goal is to find 12 jurors and six alternates. Roll call is underway.

8:17 a.m.

From my view, Vallow is wearing black, her hair is curled and she has glasses on. Boyce notes that the jury selection courtroom is closed to the public.

Boyce reminds us that we can’t record anything from the strea.m..

8:15 a.m.

Strea.m.ing has started. Vallow is sitting with her defense Jim Archibald and John Thomas. Judge Boyce is now speaking.

8:04 a.m.

A bit of a delay. Still waiting on jury selection to begin.

7:41 a.m.

Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior just sat down in the overflow room. Daybell will have his own trial now that his case is severed from Lori Vallow’s.

7:35 a.m.

Lori Vallow is here in the courthouse for jury selection. Despite media ca.m.eras banned, we expect to see a courtroom ca.m.era angle on her and the defense.

7:24 a.m.

Will this take a week? Quick briefing from Ada County court admin who says "I hope not."

7:23 a.m.

Per Idaho law, we are only going to hear audio of potential jurors. There will be ca.m.era angles looking at the judge, defense and prosecution. The feed will go dark if there is individual voir dire.

6:58 a.m.

Inside the courthouse now in Ada County as dozens of potential jurors are checking in. Nearly 2,000 were summoned last week to get questionnaires for the Lori Vallow trial.

April 2 (eve of trial)

We're waiting for a ruling on whether the grandparents of JJ Vallow, Kay and Larry Woodcock, can be in the courtroom aside from witness testimony. The judge wanted to clarify if they should be considered statutory victims in this case.

They have a lawyer who motioned on Friday, March 31 for them to be allowed in.