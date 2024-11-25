Live Christmas tree arrives in Sundance Square

The tallest real Christmas tree in Texas arrived Monday in Fort Worth.

The 82-foot Norway spruce made its way to Sundance Square just before 11 a.m. It will be unloaded, and then a crane will lift it onto a stand at the center of the plaza.

This year’s tree traveled 1,236 miles from Cadillac, Michigan to Fort Worth, Texas.

It is the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas and is even 8 feet taller than this year’s Christmas tree in the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

After the tree is in place, it will stand for 24 hours before lights and decorations are added throughout the week, including hand-painted ornaments by local artists.

The tradition of the Fort Worth community Christmas tree was started in 1947 by Fort Worth Star-Telegram publisher Amon G. Carter, Sr.

The formal tree-lighting ceremony is on Dec. 3.