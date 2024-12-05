Missing 80-year-old West Dallas woman found safe

article

Dallas police found the 80-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday night.

Linda Birdow-Walker was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Yorktown Street near I-30 in West Dallas.

Birdow-Walker is described as a black woman, 5'6 tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, red shirt, and brown pants, and carrying a green purse.

Police located her and she is safe with her family.

Anyone with information on any missing persons is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.