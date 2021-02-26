Lightning may be to blame for several fires in Collin and Denton counties overnight
McKINNEY, Texas - Some fires may have been sparked by lightning during overnight storms.
The McKinney Fire Department said one fire north of Highway 121 near Craig Ranch was one of three possible lightning fires in the city.
It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday as storms moved through the area.
There were also fires in Little Elm, Prosper and two in Frisco around the same time.
There were no reports of injuries.
