Lewisville to ban new short-term rentals for one year

The city of Lewisville, northwest of Dallas, is putting a temporary ban on new short-term rentals.

The listings on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo have been wildly popular in the last few years.

The city staff reported a more than 80 percent increase in STRs since 2020.

The temporary ban does not affect existing short-term rental properties.

What it does prevent is new STRs from opening for the next year.

The ordinance includes properties that are rented out for less than 30 days.

The city has fielded several complaints from neighbors of STRs.

Residents say these renters cause unreasonable noise, excessive trash, disorderly conduct, crime and parking problems.

"I don't want to live in a city where every fourth house is a short-term rental. I don't think it's appropriate for Lewisville," said Lewisville Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Kelly.

Those who support the rentals say preventing them from conducting business infringes on the rights of property owners.

"The concern is that you have out of state owners, these big corporations that are buying these properties, we've found through different studies that typically the majority are locally owned mom and pop who are just trying to increase their income, supplement," said Brent Meyers.

The council was split 3 to 3 in the vote Monday night.

Mayor T.J. Gilmore had the tie-breaking vote, pushing the final tally to 4 to 3 in favor of the one-year ban.

It will go into effect Tuesday once the mayor signs the ordinance.

During the pause, the city plans to study whether it cuts down on crime and other problems that have led to complaints from neighbors.