Lewisville reviewing Castle Hills traffic blocks after public outcry

The Brief Lewisville officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss recently-installed traffic blocks in the Castle Hills neighborhood. Opponents of the blocks say they do not deter traffic in the area, and have sustained damage since their installation. It's unclear if Lewisville city leaders will take a vote on the traffic blocks during tonight's meeting.



City leaders in Lewisville will hear public feedback about recently-installed traffic blocks that some say are doing more harm than good.

Castle Hills traffic blocks

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What we know:

Lewisville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. tonight and discuss recently-installed traffic blocks on King Arthur Boulevard in the Castle Hills neighborhood.

The city installed the traffic blocks after residents expressed concerns about speeding in the area.

When FOX 4 went to Castle Hills on Wednesday afternoon, we saw several blocks with visible damage. Pieces of the blocks were located on the street.

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Critics of the blocks say drivers continue to hit and damage them even after they've been installed.

What they're saying:

"Did we need to go to this extreme and spend $1 million to put multiple concrete hazards in the middle of a roadway?" Kristy Slaten, who opposes the blocks, tells FOX 4's Steven Dial.

She wants to know if the city has a plan to do regular maintenance on the blocks.

"Cyclists don’t use that lane. It’s a two-way lane. It’s very narrow it collects debris and all the cyclists we’ve talked to so they prefer to be on the same side of traffic."

Kristy Slaten

Other Castle Hills residents were indifferent when discussing the blocks.

"It seems like it's already even done, so just leave it where it is," David Ensor tells Dial. "I don't think they are that bad."

What's next:

The meeting to discuss the traffic blocks at Lewisville City Hall commences at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple residents have signed up for public comment. It's unclear if a vote on the blocks will be made today.