Duncanville 14-year-old drowns in Lewisville Lake

A 14-year-old drowned in Lewisville Lake on Saturday, according to the City of Highland Village.

A 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. said a 14-year-old who was swimming at Copperas Branch Park had gone under the water and didn't come back up.

Crews say the teen from Duncanville was with his family at the time.

Highland Village police, fire crews from Highland Village and Lewisville, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife began the search.

The teen was found dead around 5 p.m.

The 14-year-old's name has not been released.

The Source Information in this article comes from the City of Highland Village.



