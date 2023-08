The Lewisville Fire Department recovered the body of a 24-year-old man who drowned in Lewisville Lake on Tuesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in the search near Snug Harbor Circle on the east side of the lake around 3 p.m.

The body was recovered around 4:30 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Game Warden is expected to take over the investigation.