Lewisville Amber Alert suspect charged with enticing a child
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A Denton County man is facing charges related to an Amber Alert issued out of Lewisville on Sunday morning.
What's new:
On Monday, 60-year-old Earl Lynn Wilder was charged with enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.
Lewisville police arrested him this past Sunday after he was found walking along a roadway with a child who had been reported missing. He was taken into custody for unrelated warrants.
Wilder is being held in the Denton County jail.
What's next:
Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about Wilder or the case is urged to call the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3600.
The backstory:
An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a missing 13-year-old girl with both physical and mental disabilities.
She was last seen the night before in the 1200 block of South State Highway 121 Business in Lewisville.
Investigators found video from the area that helped them identify Wilder as a suspect. He and the child were later found walking along the roadway in the same general area.
Wilder was taken into custody. The girl was safely reunited with her family.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details about the relationship between Wilder and the missing child. It’s not clear if they knew each other.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Lewisville Police Department.