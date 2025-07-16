Lewisville Amber Alert suspect charged with enticing a child

article

The Brief Lewisville police said 60-year-old Earl Wilder was found walking with a missing 13-year-old girl after an Amber Alert was issued for her on Sunday morning. Wilder is now charged with enticing a child with the intent to commit a felony. He could face additional charges.



A Denton County man is facing charges related to an Amber Alert issued out of Lewisville on Sunday morning.

Enticing a Child Arrest

What's new:

On Monday, 60-year-old Earl Lynn Wilder was charged with enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

Lewisville police arrested him this past Sunday after he was found walking along a roadway with a child who had been reported missing. He was taken into custody for unrelated warrants.

Wilder is being held in the Denton County jail.

What's next:

Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Wilder or the case is urged to call the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3600.

Featured article

Lewisville Amber Alert

The backstory:

An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a missing 13-year-old girl with both physical and mental disabilities.

She was last seen the night before in the 1200 block of South State Highway 121 Business in Lewisville.

Investigators found video from the area that helped them identify Wilder as a suspect. He and the child were later found walking along the roadway in the same general area.

Wilder was taken into custody. The girl was safely reunited with her family.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the relationship between Wilder and the missing child. It’s not clear if they knew each other.