Large pallet fire burns in South Dallas

Published  November 7, 2025 3:07pm CST
South Dallas
DALLAS - Fire crews are working to put out a pallet fire in Dallas.

What we know:

The three-alarm fire is burning in the 5300 block of Bothan Jean Boulevard in South Dallas.

According to early reports, it started with a large pile of pallets and spread to a nearby grassy area.

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters attacking the flames with water cannons.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Source: The information in this story comes from incident reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.

