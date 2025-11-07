Large pallet fire burns in South Dallas

Fire crews are working to put out a pallet fire in Dallas.

What we know:

The three-alarm fire is burning in the 5300 block of Bothan Jean Boulevard in South Dallas.

According to early reports, it started with a large pile of pallets and spread to a nearby grassy area.

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters attacking the flames with water cannons.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.