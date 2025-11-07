Large pallet fire burns in South Dallas
DALLAS - Fire crews are working to put out a pallet fire in Dallas.
What we know:
The three-alarm fire is burning in the 5300 block of Bothan Jean Boulevard in South Dallas.
According to early reports, it started with a large pile of pallets and spread to a nearby grassy area.
Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters attacking the flames with water cannons.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from incident reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.