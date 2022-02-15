Large grassfire spreads in Kennedale

Crews are battling a large grass fire in the Tarrant County town of Kennedale.

The fire began some time Tuesday afternoon and quickly began to spread in the 6900 block of Hudson Village Creek Road.

Video from SKY 4 shows the fire only feet away from a train as it passed by. At least one structure has been damaged, and several more are being threatened.

Nearby fire departments are also helping battle the blaze.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This comes as the Texas A&M Forest Service warns of wildfire threats through at least Wednesday due to the dry conditions and high winds.

In North Texas, a large fire broke out Monday near Boyd that destroyed more than 200 acres.

Texas A&M Forest Service says state resources have responded to more than 176 wildfires that burned 8,418 acres so far this week.

"Texas A&M Forest Service will continue to work closely with our state, federal and local partners in order to protect Texas’ citizens and natural resources from wildfire," said Al Davis, Texas A&M Forest Service Interim Director. "We also ask the public to be careful and prevent wildfire ignitions this week."

The forest service says burn bans are currently in effect in Comanche, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Jack, Johnson, Hood, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somerville, Tarrant, Wise and Young counties.