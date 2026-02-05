Kylie's Corner for January 2026
DALLAS - Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of January, plus the book she's most looking forward to.
No. 1
"The Road to Tender Hearts" by Annie Hartnett
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 2
"The Book of Guilt" by Catherine Chidgey
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 3
"The Love Elixir of Augusta Stern" by Lynda Cohen
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Honorable Mention
"The Rom-Commers" by Katherine Center
Most Anticipated
"Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting" by Clare Pooley