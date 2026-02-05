Expand / Collapse search

Kylie's Corner for January 2026

By
Published  February 5, 2026 10:50am CST
Kylie's Corner
FOX 4
Kylie's Corner | The Ten

Kylie Capps recaps her favorite reads from the month of January.

DALLAS - Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of January, plus the book she's most looking forward to.

No. 1

Screenshot

"The Road to Tender Hearts" by Annie Hartnett
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 2

Screenshot

"The Book of Guilt" by Catherine Chidgey
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 3

Screenshot

"The Love Elixir of Augusta Stern" by Lynda Cohen
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Honorable Mention

Screenshot

"The Rom-Commers" by Katherine Center

Most Anticipated

Screenshot

"Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting" by Clare Pooley

