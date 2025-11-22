Expand / Collapse search

When is Kroger open on Thanksgiving in Texas in 2025?

By Aaron Barker
Published  November 22, 2025 7:30am CST
Texas
FOX 4
Thanksgiving cranberry sauce recipe from Rye

Thanksgiving cranberry sauce recipe from Rye

We are officially a week away from Thanksgiving and Michelin-recognized restaurant Rye in Dallas is helping make your holiday stress-free. Here's how to make their delicious cranberry sauce.

The Brief

    • Stores across Texas have altered the hours of operation for the Thanksgiving holiday.
    • Kroger is among several grocery store chains that will be open for at least part of Thanksgiving day.

DALLAS - If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store for that perfect addition to your Thanksgiving meal, you’re in luck.

Most grocery stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving day, but many have altered the hours of operation.

Kroger will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Pharmacies will be closed.

For a bigger list of grocery store hours, click here.

The Source: Information in this story came from Kroger's hours listed on its website.

TexasMoneyHolidays