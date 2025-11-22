When is Kroger open on Thanksgiving in Texas in 2025?

The Brief Stores across Texas have altered the hours of operation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Kroger is among several grocery store chains that will be open for at least part of Thanksgiving day.



If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store for that perfect addition to your Thanksgiving meal, you’re in luck.

Most grocery stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving day, but many have altered the hours of operation.

Kroger will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Pharmacies will be closed.

