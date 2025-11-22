When is Kroger open on Thanksgiving in Texas in 2025?
DALLAS - If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store for that perfect addition to your Thanksgiving meal, you’re in luck.
Most grocery stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving day, but many have altered the hours of operation.
Kroger will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Pharmacies will be closed.
The Source: Information in this story came from Kroger's hours listed on its website.