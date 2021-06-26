Klyde Warren Park hosting Independence Day event Saturday, along with fireworks

North Texas will see one of the first major fireworks shows Saturday evening out at Klyde Warren Park.

It's the park's first public event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families said they can't wait to celebrate the upcoming July 4th holiday with a bang.

It was a typical Saturday afternoon at Klyde Warren Park, with lots of families enjoying the summer fun.

Saturday’s Independence Day event was a big change from last year.

Last year, Klyde Warren Park had a small group, of about 100 people, for the Independence Day celebration.

This year, they are expecting up to 10,000, with the largest crowds expected for the fireworks.

The official celebration kicked off at 6 p.m., with food trucks, drinks, and lawn games.

There will be live music, including the 36th Infantry Division Band doing several different sets.

Klyde Warren Park is really making an effort to be a town center for the community, and organizers are thrilled to hit the resume button on events once again.

"So this is our third year to do fireworks on independence. The first year was 2019, and again, we didn’t know what to expect that year, and this year is a little like that because we are coming out of the pandemic and we are hopeful people are eager to get out and enjoy the day," Klyde Warren Park program director Joy Matthews said.

After Saturday’s event, there will be construction at Klyde Warren, with the park expanding to include a large new fountain, kids play area, and a dog park.

The big fireworks show start at 9:30 p.m., and will be over the east side over the stage.