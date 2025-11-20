Kidd's Kids gives 28 children a break from doctor's visits with Disney World vacation

The Brief Twenty-eight North Texas children with serious illnesses flew to Disney World with their families. Kidd’s Kids, founded by the late DJ Kidd Kraddick, covers all expenses for the five-day magical trip. Southwest Airlines donated the charter flight, giving families a joyful break from medical routines.



Twenty-eight children battling life-altering diseases took off along with their families on the trip of a lifetime this morning.

Kidd's Kids leave for Disney

Kidd's Kids sendoff

Since 1991, Kidd's Kids has sent children with life-threatening and life-altering conditions and their families to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The idea was the brainchild of late DFW DJ Kidd Kraddick. Kidd's Kids covers all the expenses, including hotel, park passes, meals, transportation, spending money, and souvenirs, making this trip completely free for the families.

Southwest Airlines donated the charter flight and volunteer crew.

'It's the best medicine'

What they're saying:

"A lot of these families, it's the best medicine. It's medicine doctors can't even prescribe for them because they get to, for five magical days, forget about the doctor's visits," said Kellie Rasberry with the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

"For all of these Kidd's Kids, this is their first time going to the most magical place on earth. So for me, I get to experience that joy of it being their first time. You know, I get to live it through them, so it's always special," Rasberry continued.

Eight-year-old Nathan Hernandez is ready for a change of scenery. He's getting a break from his endless medical appointments and treatments to visit Mickey Mouse.

"It's just amazing for the kids to get to experience that, and the siblings for helping out every day with the chores and helping out with his needs, so we are just blessed," said KidGustavo Hernandez.

A special memory for Nathan, and the 27 other deserving kids and their loved ones.

"It feels like a little break, a family moment. We're all together, and he gets to experience it with all of us," said mom Dalila Hernandez.