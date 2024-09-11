Kennedale police rescue injured grandmother and child following shooting

The Brief Kennedale police officers responded to an apartment complex and found an injured grandmother holding a 2-year-old child. When they tried to help the older woman, a 17-year-old woman began firing shots at them. The officers managed to pull the grandmother and child to safety, and then arrested the younger woman on attempted capital murder and aggravated assault charges. No officers were hurt.



One woman is in custody after police in a Fort Worth suburb said she shot another woman and fired at officers.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the Alta Landing Apartments in Kennedale.

Police said they got a call about two women and a 2-year-old living in an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found one of the women in a stairwell with her grandchild. She had been shot in the back.

Officers tried to help her. But as they approached, the police chief said the other woman, a 17-year-old, fired on them with a shotgun.

"Additional gunshots rained down on the officers. We’re not exactly sure how many at this point. And the officers returned fire while they were also trying to pull the 2-year-old child and the grandmother out of harm's way because the person at the top of the stairs was trying to shoot this weapon," said Kennedale Police Chief Mike Holguin.

The chief said his officers didn’t know if the 2-year-old had been injured. They just knew the grandmother was hurt, and they returned fire in an effort to protect themselves and the two victims.

Once the victims were safe, the officers initiated what’s called a barricaded person protocol. The suspect surrendered not long after and was taken into custody.

The grandmother was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

Those involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

"Based on the preliminary information gathered at the scene, there is no doubt that the officers placed themselves in harm's way to protect an innocent woman and a child while taking fire from the suspect who was shooting at them from the top of a stairwell. Without the officers' swift and courageous actions, we may have had additional gunshot victims or a homicide. These officers truly acted heroically," Chief Holguin said.

The 17-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated assault on a family member, and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Her name has not yet been released.

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between the two women.