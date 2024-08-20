VIDEO: Oversized load takes down Kaufman power line
KAUFMAN, Texas - Some residents in Kaufman lost power on Tuesday afternoon when an oversized load took down a power line.
The incident happened at around noon at the intersection of State Highway 34 and FM 1836.
Video from FOX 4 viewer Hal Dotson caught video of a truck carrying a large piece of equipment clipping the power lines.
Image 1 of 4
▼
(Source: Hal Dotson)
Sparks flashed as the lines went down.
The City of Kaufman police department asked residents to avoid the area while they removed the wires.