VIDEO: Oversized load takes down Kaufman power line

Some residents in Kaufman lost power on Tuesday afternoon when an oversized load took down a power line.

The incident happened at around noon at the intersection of State Highway 34 and FM 1836.

Video from FOX 4 viewer Hal Dotson caught video of a truck carrying a large piece of equipment clipping the power lines.

Sparks flashed as the lines went down.

The City of Kaufman police department asked residents to avoid the area while they removed the wires.