Kaufman County crash on Highway 175 results in multiple injuries

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The Brief Emergency crews were called to the scene of a major collision involving several vehicles on Highway 175 and Fair Road in Kaufman County. Several ambulances are staged at the site to treat victims. Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of people injured, the severity of those injuries, or whether there are any fatalities.



Emergency crews responded to a major crash in Kaufman County on Friday.

What we know:

It happened before 11:30 a.m. along Highway 175 and Fair Road, east of Dallas.

According to early reports, the crash involved multiple vehicles and multiple injuries. Images from SKY 4 showed multiple ambulance vehicles at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was killed.

The cause of the crash is also still unknown.