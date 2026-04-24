Kaufman County crash on Highway 175 results in multiple injuries
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KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - Emergency crews responded to a major crash in Kaufman County on Friday.
What we know:
It happened before 11:30 a.m. along Highway 175 and Fair Road, east of Dallas.
According to early reports, the crash involved multiple vehicles and multiple injuries. Images from SKY 4 showed multiple ambulance vehicles at the scene.
What we don't know:
It’s not yet clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was killed.
The cause of the crash is also still unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Kaufman County officials and SKY 4.