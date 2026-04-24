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Kaufman County crash on Highway 175 results in multiple injuries

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Published  April 24, 2026 12:45pm CDT
Kaufman County
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Emergency crews were called to the scene of a major collision involving several vehicles on Highway 175 and Fair Road in Kaufman County.
    • Several ambulances are staged at the site to treat victims.
    • Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of people injured, the severity of those injuries, or whether there are any fatalities.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - Emergency crews responded to a major crash in Kaufman County on Friday.

What we know:

It happened before 11:30 a.m. along Highway 175 and Fair Road, east of Dallas.

According to early reports, the crash involved multiple vehicles and multiple injuries. Images from SKY 4 showed multiple ambulance vehicles at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was killed.

The cause of the crash is also still unknown.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Kaufman County officials and SKY 4.

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