Kathy Saunders, former FOX 4 General Manager, passes away

Former KDFW-KDFI-TV SVP/General Manager Kathy Saunders passed away suddenly on March 26, 2025, at her home in California.

One of the most influential and respected executives in broadcast television, Kathy led her stations to unprecedented success in one of the nation’s largest television markets. For more than 26 years at the helm of KDFW-KDFI in Dallas, she expanded the station’s commitment to local news and community outreach, through long-term partnerships with Toys for Tots, the Komen Race for The Cure, and March of Dimes. She holds a Guinness World Record as part of the station’s annual Shred Day drive.

Kathy has been honored as General Manager of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable, as well as the Silver Award of Excellence for Lifetime Achievement Award from American Women in Media. She received the Pioneer Award from the Texas Association of Broadcasters, Media Partner of the Year from Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure, and a Lone Star Emmy for Station Excellence. Kathy also holds a Guinness World Record as part of the station’s annual "Shred Day" drive.

In addition, Kathy served as Chair of the Cotton Bowl Classic Committee, helping make the game one of the most coveted college postseason destinations.

Kathy began her career in her home state of Kansas, then in Pittsburgh before coming to KDAF-TV Dallas in the late 1980s, rising to General Manager. In 1995, she was named GM for WFXT in Boston, where she launched their news operation before returning to Dallas and KDFW in 1997.

Kathy Saunders

Throughout her life, Kathy coveted professionalism, innovation, and loyalty. She helped launch the careers of hundreds of broadcasting professionals. Kathy championed the vital role of local television and the lifesaving information that her industry provides.

She was a fierce competitor, a tough negotiator, and took tremendous pride in seeing those around her succeed. She had a great sense of humor, a near-photographic memory, and a larger-than-life presence.

Kathy is survived by her sister Susie, and brother Paul, both of Kansas City.

Kathy once said she was most proud of the fact that she was married to her best friend. Kathy shared her life with her husband of 53 years, Ron, whom she met at their mutual alma mater, the University of Kansas.

Kathy & Ron were passionate about golf, sports, music, travel, their beloved beagles, and cheering on their college team. No matter who you root for, you always joined her in a hearty "Rock Chalk Jayhawk!"

Arrangements are still in progress.