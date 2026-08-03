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Dallas police officers escape injury after cruiser gets slammed in multi-vehicle I-45 crash

By
FOX Local
Dallas
Published August 3, 2026 7:15 AM CDT
Published August 3, 2026 7:15 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A Dallas police cruiser carrying two officers and a prisoner was struck in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-45 near Overton Road.
    • Neither officer was hurt, but the prisoner being transported in the SUV was taken to a local hospital following the collision with a guardrail and box truck.
    • All northbound lanes were shut down for roughly three hours for cleanup and investigation but have since cleared for traffic.

DALLAS - Two Dallas police officers escaped injury overnight after their cruiser was caught in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 45, officials said.

DPD crash

What we know:

The crash happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Overton Road following an initial three-car crash. An 18-wheeler approaching the scene managed to slow down, but a Dallas Police SUV and another vehicle were unable to avoid the collision.

The police cruiser was forced into a guardrail before being struck by a box truck.

Both officers in the SUV were unharmed. A prisoner being transported in the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Northbound lanes of I-45 were closed for approximately three hours while crews cleared debris from the roadway. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.

DallasDallas Police Department