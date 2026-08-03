Dallas police officers escape injury after cruiser gets slammed in multi-vehicle I-45 crash
DALLAS - Two Dallas police officers escaped injury overnight after their cruiser was caught in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 45, officials said.
DPD crash
What we know:
The crash happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Overton Road following an initial three-car crash. An 18-wheeler approaching the scene managed to slow down, but a Dallas Police SUV and another vehicle were unable to avoid the collision.
The police cruiser was forced into a guardrail before being struck by a box truck.
Both officers in the SUV were unharmed. A prisoner being transported in the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Northbound lanes of I-45 were closed for approximately three hours while crews cleared debris from the roadway. The highway has since reopened to traffic.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.