Dallas police officers escape injury after cruiser gets slammed in multi-vehicle I-45 crash

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The Brief A Dallas police cruiser carrying two officers and a prisoner was struck in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-45 near Overton Road. Neither officer was hurt, but the prisoner being transported in the SUV was taken to a local hospital following the collision with a guardrail and box truck. All northbound lanes were shut down for roughly three hours for cleanup and investigation but have since cleared for traffic.



Two Dallas police officers escaped injury overnight after their cruiser was caught in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 45, officials said.

DPD crash

What we know:

The crash happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Overton Road following an initial three-car crash. An 18-wheeler approaching the scene managed to slow down, but a Dallas Police SUV and another vehicle were unable to avoid the collision.

The police cruiser was forced into a guardrail before being struck by a box truck.

Both officers in the SUV were unharmed. A prisoner being transported in the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Northbound lanes of I-45 were closed for approximately three hours while crews cleared debris from the roadway. The highway has since reopened to traffic.