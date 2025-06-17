Former Fort Worth radio host sentenced to jail after violating probation
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Justin Frazell, 51, a former Fort Worth radio host, has been sentenced to serve six years in prison after he violated the terms of his probation, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.
Probation Violation
What we know:
In 2022, Frazelle pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at his Mansfield home. The assault happened on New Year's Eve in 2020.
In 2022, he was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication. He was also required to register as a sex offender and may not have firearms or use drugs or alcohol. According to the D.A.s office, the victim and her family agreed to the plea.
He was required to undergo sex offender treatment. According to the District Attorney's Office, he did not complete that treatment and was discharged from the program.
He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on June 16, 2025.
Frazell was a former host on Fort Worth’s KFWR 95.9 The Ranch.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.