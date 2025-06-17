Former Fort Worth radio host sentenced to jail after violating probation

article

The Brief Former Fort Worth radio host Justin Frazell has been sentenced to six years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. Frazell was on probation after pleading guilty in 2022 to the sexual assault of a teenager; he violated his probation by failing to complete required sex offender treatment. He was originally sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication for the 2020 assault and was booked into jail on June 16, 2025.



Justin Frazell, 51, a former Fort Worth radio host, has been sentenced to serve six years in prison after he violated the terms of his probation, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Probation Violation

What we know:

In 2022, Frazelle pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at his Mansfield home. The assault happened on New Year's Eve in 2020.

In 2022, he was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication. He was also required to register as a sex offender and may not have firearms or use drugs or alcohol. According to the D.A.s office, the victim and her family agreed to the plea.

He was required to undergo sex offender treatment. According to the District Attorney's Office, he did not complete that treatment and was discharged from the program.

He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on June 16, 2025.

Frazell was a former host on Fort Worth’s KFWR 95.9 The Ranch.