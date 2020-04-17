Judi Dench performs dance challenge, social distancing style, with grandson in TikTok video

Add TikTok pandemic dancing star to Judi Dench’s list of entertainment accolades.

The Oscar-winning actress was recently featured in a TikTok dance challenge video with her grandson Sam Williams. In the April 16 video, Williams stands motionless as a portion of Yung Gravy’s “Cheryl” is heard in he background. Dench, too, is seen standing still, except she’s video calling in from another location, due to social distancing guidelines.



Despite not being in the same room, Dench and Williams are totally in-sync as they bust out a bit of choreography, with Dench cracking a smile near the end of the video.

While social distancing guidelines have made it difficult for families and friends to stay in touch during the pandemic, other individuals have still found ways to dance with their loved ones.

In Nashville, Tenn., a girl and her grandpa have daily dance-offs in the street.

Over in Wisconsin, Dancing Chuck, a WWII veteran, still manages to bust a move to Justin Timberlake from his front step.



