Judge grants Britney Spears right to choose lawyer in conservatorship case

A judge has granted Britney Spears the right to choose her own lawyer in the conservatorship case.

Tuesday's development comes just days after a TMZ report revealed the singer's mother Lynne Spears asked a judge to let Britney hire a private lawyer in hopes of ending the conservatorship.

Lynne's lawyer had previously argued Britney "had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years," according to the TMZ report from last week.

Britney Spears was placed in conservatorship in 2008 after the singer experienced mental-health issues. The singer had called the conservatorship abusive during a June 2020 hearing.

"I’m not lying, I just want my life back," Spears told the Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny in a virtual court during the June hearing. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

