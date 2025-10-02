Joshua Allen, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 4 winner, dies in train accident

article

The Brief Joshua Allen, winner of season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance," died after being hit by a train in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning. The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital following the accident. Police have not released details on why Allen was on the train tracks, and the official cause of death is pending.



Hip hop dancer Joshua Allen, known for winning the fourth season of the FOX show "So You Think You Can Dance," died in Fort Worth earlier this week after being hit by a train.

What we know:

Fort Worth police confirmed officers responded to a call about a train accident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

That pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital around 1:30 a.m.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later identified him as 36-year-old Joshua Allen.

Katee Shean and Joshua Allen, from the hit television show "So You Think You Can Dance", perform live with the other Top Ten finalists from season three at Rose Garden arena in Portland. Allen won season four by being voted "America's Favorite Dancer Expand

What they're saying:

TMZ confirmed Allen’s passing with one of his family members. That family member asked fans for "privacy and prayers."

What we don't know:

Allen’s official manner and cause of death are still pending.

It’s not clear what he was doing on the train tracks.