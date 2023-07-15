DeSoto man arrested for shooting at party that left 2 dead, 5 injured in Amarillo

article

A DeSoto man has been charged with two counts of murder for a shooting in Amarillo earlier this month.

Police in Randall County said 26-year-old Jose Flores III shot at least seven people at a party on July 9.

Some kind of fight broke out just before the shots were fired, according to investigators.

Two of those people who were shot, 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor, died from their injuries.

Amarillo police are continuing their investigating into this shooting.