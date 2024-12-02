Ellis County Sheriff issues alert for endangered missing 21-year-old man

article

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a 21-year-old man last seen on Monday, Nov. 25.

Jose Amador was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Spring Circle in Red Oak, near Highway 342 in southern Dallas County.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, light blue pants, and black Adidas shoes. Amador is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060.