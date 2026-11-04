Jon Rosenthal takes Texas Railroad Commissioner seat after race sparked statewide backlash

The Brief Democratic state Rep. Jon Rosenthal has won an at-large seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, marking the party's first victory for the oil and gas regulatory panel since 1990. Rosenthal defeated Republican Bo French following widespread bipartisan fallout over French's social media comments disparaging University of Texas students. Whether the rare Democratic victory will shift regulatory policy remains limited, as the three-member commission retains a Republican majority.



Jon Rosenthal has won the race for the Texas Railroad Commissioner, bringing an end to a contest that drew unusual attention after Republican nominee Bo French sparked backlash with controversial social media posts about University of Texas students.

State Representative Jon Rosenthal, a Democrat from Texas, returns to the House Chamber during a special session at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, US, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. Texas Democratic lawmakers are returning to the state as a sec Expand

What we know:

The result places Democratic candidate Jon Rosenthal on the three-member commission, which regulates Texas’ oil and gas industry, including drilling, pipeline safety and oil-field waste.

The Railroad Commission has not had a Democrat win a general election for an at-large seat on the commission since 1990.

Rosenthal will serve a six-year term on the commission.

The backstory:

The race between French and Democratic state Rep. Jon Rosenthal became one of the most closely watched statewide contests after French posted a photo of Longhorn fans celebrating UT’s comeback victory over Ohio State. Where French later said social media was exposing "how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners," prompting condemnation from members of both parties.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called Bo French’s comments intolerant and questioned whether other Republican officials would denounce the remarks.

Gov. Greg Abbott also sought to distance himself from French’s interpretation of the image, saying the photo showed Texans united under the Texas brand.

"That is not my message," Abbott said.

French defended the posts and said the controversy was part of a broader debate over whether Texas institutions should prioritize Americans over foreign nationals.

Rosenthal, a longtime oil and gas engineer before entering the Legislature, criticized French and argued that the controversy raised questions about his ability to serve on the commission.

Bo French’s remarks came as he was already known for controversial statements on immigration, Islam and other issues. Last year, he faced calls to resign after posting a poll asking whether Jews or Muslims posed a greater threat to the United States. He apologized but refused to step down from his position at the time.