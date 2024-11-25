Senator John Cornyn joins new Senate DOGE caucus

article

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) will be a part of the newly-formed Senate DOGE Caucus, designed to find and eliminate governmental waste.

The caucus, led by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), will work with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, which is helmed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

READ MORE: DOGE reportedly considers mobile tax-filing app to simplify US tax process

"Ready to work with [Elon Musk] and [Vivek Ramaswamy] to tackle government waste. The national debt has reached staggering levels, & as a founding member of the Senate DOGE Caucus, I’m committed to tackling it alongside our fearless chair [Joni Ernst]," wrote Cornyn on social media.

In addition to Cornyn and Ernst, Senators Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Florida). Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri), and James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) will make up the Senate DOGE Caucus.

Texas will also be represented in the House DOGE Caucus.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) will join Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Florida) as co-chairs of the House DOGE Caucus.

"According to a report from the GAO, over $2.7 trillion has been lost in fraud and improper payments since 2003. This is an absolutely unacceptable misuse of taxpayer dollars. Hardworking Americans deserve a government that works efficiently and effectively. I am committed to working in bicameral fashion with Senator Ernst, Congressman Bean, and my colleagues in the DOGE Caucus to continue rooting out inefficiency in our government, ensuring taxpayers get the accountability and results they deserve," said Sessions.

Ernst is expected to release a list of trillions in cuts to Washington's budget this week.