Jennifer Lopez cancels tour, including stop in Dallas

Updated  May 31, 2024 2:25pm CDT
NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - MAY 21: Jennifer Lopez acknowledges the fans during the Atlas Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

DALLAS - Jennifer Lopez will not be going on tour as planned this summer.

The singer scrapped her "THIS IS ME… LIVE" tour on Friday.

Representatives for Live Nation explained J-Lo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

The decision comes amid rumors that Lopez has split with her husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez was scheduled to perform 30 dates between the end of June and mid-August.

The tour included a stop in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on July 6.

Tickets will automatically be refunded for people who bought them through Ticketmaster. People who purchased tickets through third-party sites are asked to reach out to those sites directly.

FOX News contributed to this article.