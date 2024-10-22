Jeffrey Has Heart hosts 'Gala-Ween' fundraiser to support heart surgery costs

The Jeffrey Has Heart organization will hold an online fundraiser this Saturday to help cover costs related to heart surgery.

The Halloween-themed event, called "Gala-Ween," will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Viewers can watch and donate via the Jeffrey Has Heart Facebook page or at jeffreyhasheart.org.

Jeffrey Kelly underwent surgery to correct a congenital heart condition when he was 16. The support and encouragement he received during that time inspired him to start Jeffrey Has Heart.

Kelly says he founded the organization because many people underestimate the expenses associated with heart surgery, including extended hospital stays, food, parking, and large medical bills.

Jeffrey Has Heart assists families by covering costs for extended hotel stays and lost wages during the period when families care for loved ones undergoing heart surgery.

Kelly notes that most of the people the organization supports live below the poverty line.