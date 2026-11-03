James Talarico defeats Ken Paxton to become next US Senator from Texas

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The Brief James Talarico defeats Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate Talarico becomes the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas since 1994. He will replace Sen. John Cornyn.



Democrat James Talarico will be the next senator from Texas.

Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton and Libertarian Ted Brown to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election since 1994. The last Democrat to win a Senate race in Texas was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

The Texas Senate race was considered one of the races to watch and could be pivotal to determining who holds control in the Senate.

Talarico and Paxton engaged in a contentious, expensive race where Republicans outspent Democrats. The battle for the Senate is the most expensive campaign in Texas history and one of the most expensive in U.S. history.

Talarico will replace Sen. John Cornyn who had held the seat since 2002. The outgoing senator congratulated Talarico on X.

What they're saying:

"The voters have spoken, and I want to extend my congratulations to James Talarico on his election to the U.S. Senate," Cornyn said. "I look forward to meeting him and offering my assistance with his transition as he prepares to serve Texans in the U.S. Senate."