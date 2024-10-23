Jamaican jerk mahi mahi recipe: 'Bite Club' chef

Jamaican jerk mahi mahi with curry whipped carrots and shishito pepper pesto

Ingredients:

8 carrots peeled and cut into 1" pieces

2 tsp red curry paste

¼ tsp cinnamon

2 tbspn unsalted butter

1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled, grated

¼ tsp ground cumin

½ tbspn fresh lime juice

Instructions:

Boil carrots in lightly salted water for 20-25 minutes

Strain carrots and place in food processer

Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth

Shishito Pepper Pasta Ingredients:

3 cup fresh basil leaves

1 cup fresh cilantro

½ cup grated parmesan

¾ cup olive oil

3 cloves fresh garlic

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in blender and pulse until smooth

