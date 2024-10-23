Expand / Collapse search

Jamaican jerk mahi mahi recipe: 'Bite Club' chef

By
Published  October 23, 2024 10:36am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

'Bite Club': TK's Comedy Club Chef

Every Wednesday is "Girl's Bite Out" where ladies can enjoy a three course tasting meal. The menu at TK's Comedy Club changes weekly. Chef Bryan Chambers joins Good Day.

Jamaican jerk mahi mahi with curry whipped carrots and shishito pepper pesto

Ingredients:

  • 8 carrots peeled and cut into 1" pieces
  • 2 tsp red curry paste
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tbspn unsalted butter
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled, grated
  • ¼ tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tbspn fresh lime juice

Instructions:

Boil carrots in lightly salted water for 20-25 minutes
Strain carrots and place in food processer
Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth

Shishito Pepper Pasta Ingredients:

  • 3 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup grated parmesan
  • ¾ cup olive oil
  • 3 cloves fresh garlic
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in blender and pulse until smooth 

For more on Chef Bryan Chambers, visit www.tkscomedy.com.