Jamaican jerk mahi mahi recipe: 'Bite Club' chef
Jamaican jerk mahi mahi with curry whipped carrots and shishito pepper pesto
Ingredients:
- 8 carrots peeled and cut into 1" pieces
- 2 tsp red curry paste
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbspn unsalted butter
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled, grated
- ¼ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tbspn fresh lime juice
Instructions:
Boil carrots in lightly salted water for 20-25 minutes
Strain carrots and place in food processer
Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth
Shishito Pepper Pasta Ingredients:
- 3 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1 cup fresh cilantro
- ½ cup grated parmesan
- ¾ cup olive oil
- 3 cloves fresh garlic
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions:
Place all ingredients in blender and pulse until smooth
For more on Chef Bryan Chambers, visit www.tkscomedy.com.